International law ‘does not permit’ evacuation of Palestinians from Gaza Strip: Spanish PM

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced that international law "does not allow" for an evacuation operation after the Israeli military warned Palestinian civilians to leave northern Gaza in preparation for a possible ground attack.



Sánchez stated during a meeting of the Socialist Party in Mérida in the southwest of the country, "Israel has the right to defend itself, but always within the boundaries of international humanitarian law, which does not allow for the evacuation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, according to the United Nations."