Netanyahu assures Israeli forces on Gaza border that war is continuing
Middle East News
2023-10-14 | 13:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu assures Israeli forces on Gaza border that war is continuing
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Saturday the continuation of the war in the Gaza Strip in a video distributed by his office.
In the video, Netanyahu is seen speaking to soldiers deployed on the border with Gaza, saying to them, "Are you ready for what's coming? More will come."
Middle East News
Netanyahu
Israeli
Gaza
War
Palestine
Hamas
Attack
Al-Aqsa Flood
