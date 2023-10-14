France urges Israel and Egypt to open humanitarian corridor out of Gaza

French President Emmanuel Macron intensified his calls with foreign leaders on Saturday and particularly urged Egypt and Israel to open a humanitarian corridor to Gaza through the Rafah crossing, according to the Élysée.



The Élysée stated, "France is intensifying its contacts with all the active parties, including the Israeli and Egyptian authorities, in order to utilize the Rafah crossing for humanitarian operations in Gaza, especially for the evacuation of our citizens."



The Presidency further noted that Macron spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.