WHO says evacuating thousands of patients to southern Gaza is a death sentence

2023-10-15 | 00:19
WHO says evacuating thousands of patients to southern Gaza is a death sentence

The World Health Organization warned that the forced evacuation of thousands of patients from northern Gaza to overcrowded health facilities in the southern part of the Gaza Strip would be "tantamount to a death sentence."

