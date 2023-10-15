Al-Qassam's media figure's family killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza

Middle East News
2023-10-15 | 07:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Al-Qassam&#39;s media figure&#39;s family killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Al-Qassam's media figure's family killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza

The family of prominent media figure with the Al-Qassam Brigades, Ahmad Samir Qannita, also known as "Abu Obaida," has been killed in their residence in Gaza by an Israeli airstrike.

The strike took the lives of Qannita's wife, children, his father-in-law, and several other family members.

In a statement issued by "Abu Obaida," he stated, "Moments ago, I received the tragic news of the martyrdom of my dear wife, 'Umm Obaida,' and all my beloved children (Rahaf, Obaida, Reema), as well as my dear and noble father-in-law, Dr. Omar Saleh Ferwana, along with his dear wife and many family members, in a treacherous Zionist airstrike on their home."

While the pain of this loss is immeasurable, it is somewhat mitigated by the knowledge that they laid down their lives in defense of Islam against the forces of disbelief and evil who conspired to eradicate our faith. "They failed and lost," "Abu Obaida" added.

For clarification, it is essential to note that the aforementioned "Abu Obaida" is not the official spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades; the spokesperson's name is Samir Abdallah al-Kahlout.

Middle East News

Al-Qassam Brigades

Media

Figure

Family

Killed

Israeli

Airstrike

Gaza

LBCI Next
Iranian Foreign Minister: No one can guarantee control of the situation if Israel invades Gaza
Germany warns its citizens against heading to Israel, Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-11

Four medics killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza Strip

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-14

Palestinian Interior Ministry: 20 martyrs were killed in Israeli strike on northern Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-13

Israeli army drops leaflets demanding Gaza residents to evacuate homes immediately: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-13

Al-Qassam Brigades announce death of 13 'prisoners, including foreigners' in Israeli shelling on Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:17

Al Jazeera: The Health Ministry said fifty families in Gaza were wiped from civil registry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:10

Israel's economy takes a hit: How the war devastated various sectors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Egypt's Arish: The strategic investment at the heart of Gaza's transfer talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Netanyahu's strategy and intentions: Undermining the two-state solution with Hamas

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-09

Tensions rise as shelling nears Southern Lebanese villages

LBCI
Middle East News
08:55

Israeli army confirms Hamas held 126 hostages following the attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:47

Four missiles launched from Lebanese territory as clashes started with the Israeli army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:54

The long history of the occupied territories of Chebaa Farms and Kfarchouba Hills

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:47

Four missiles launched from Lebanese territory as clashes started with the Israeli army

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
00:12

Israeli Army says borders with Lebanon were under fire from Hezbollah at the moment a Reuters journalist was killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Israeli army: Our aircraft targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

A guided missile was launched from the outskirts of Marwahin towards an Israeli army hill opposite Ramyeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:13

Israeli Defense Minister warns Hezbollah of lethal consequences in ongoing war

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

LBCI's sources: Israeli bombing targets the observation tower of a Lebanese army center in Alma al-Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:41

Violent clashes erupt at the southern border as anti-armor missiles target Israeli territories

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli Hanita barracks in retaliation for the damage and death of journalists and civilians

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More