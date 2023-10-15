The family of prominent media figure with the Al-Qassam Brigades, Ahmad Samir Qannita, also known as "Abu Obaida," has been killed in their residence in Gaza by an Israeli airstrike.



The strike took the lives of Qannita's wife, children, his father-in-law, and several other family members.



In a statement issued by "Abu Obaida," he stated, "Moments ago, I received the tragic news of the martyrdom of my dear wife, 'Umm Obaida,' and all my beloved children (Rahaf, Obaida, Reema), as well as my dear and noble father-in-law, Dr. Omar Saleh Ferwana, along with his dear wife and many family members, in a treacherous Zionist airstrike on their home."



While the pain of this loss is immeasurable, it is somewhat mitigated by the knowledge that they laid down their lives in defense of Islam against the forces of disbelief and evil who conspired to eradicate our faith. "They failed and lost," "Abu Obaida" added.



For clarification, it is essential to note that the aforementioned "Abu Obaida" is not the official spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades; the spokesperson's name is Samir Abdallah al-Kahlout.