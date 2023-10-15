Iranian Foreign Minister: No one can guarantee control of the situation if Israel invades Gaza

On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, issued a warning to Doha, stressing that "no one" could ensure control of the situation if Israel were to launch a ground attack on the Gaza Strip.



Abdollahian's remarks, as conveyed in a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, underlined the precarious nature of the situation, stating, "If the Zionist regime's attacks on the innocent population in Gaza persist, no one can guarantee control of the situation, and the possibility of conflict escalation looms."





AFP