Egyptian Presidency affirms unwavering commitment to Egypt's national security and Palestinian cause
Middle East News
2023-10-15 | 07:52
Egyptian Presidency affirms unwavering commitment to Egypt's national security and Palestinian cause
In a statement from the Egyptian Presidency, it was emphasized that Egypt's national security is a non-negotiable priority, and there will be no compromise in safeguarding it.
The statement also underlined Egypt's staunch rejection of any attempt to undermine the Palestinian cause to the detriment of its neighboring nations.
