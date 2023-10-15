News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli army confirms Hamas held 126 hostages following the attack
Middle East News
2023-10-15 | 08:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army confirms Hamas held 126 hostages following the attack
On Sunday, the Israeli army confirmed that the Islamic movement Hamas had taken 126 hostages during its surprise attack on Israel on October 7.
Richard Haight, the spokesperson for the Israeli army, stated that the number of hostages had been verified at 126, surpassing the numbers provided on Saturday when it was reported as 120.
Israel had initially estimated that Hamas was holding approximately 150 prisoners.
However, on Saturday, Israeli authorities discovered bodies in locations targeted by the Islamic movement without specifying the exact number.
Officials have indicated that this number may rise in the upcoming days.
In response, Hamas claimed that 22 of their hostages had died due to intense Israeli bombardment in Gaza, though they did not provide clear evidence.
They warned that they would retaliate against the hostages if the Israeli state continued to strike civilian targets without prior warning.
Middle East News
Israeli
Army
Hamas
Hostages
Attack
Gaza
Next
Egypt's President: Israeli reaction exceeded the level of self-defense
Blinken arrives in Cairo and will return to Israel on Monday
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-14
Israeli Army: Leader of Hamas, Ali Qadi, who led the attack on October 7th, has been killed
Middle East News
2023-10-14
Israeli Army: Leader of Hamas, Ali Qadi, who led the attack on October 7th, has been killed
0
Middle East News
2023-10-13
More than 1,300 people have been killed in Israel since Hamas attack: Israeli army
Middle East News
2023-10-13
More than 1,300 people have been killed in Israel since Hamas attack: Israeli army
0
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Israeli army announces death of at least 258 soldiers since Hamas attack
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Israeli army announces death of at least 258 soldiers since Hamas attack
0
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Israeli Army: We are carrying out one of the largest air strikes ever against Hamas in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Israeli Army: We are carrying out one of the largest air strikes ever against Hamas in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:17
Al Jazeera: The Health Ministry said fifty families in Gaza were wiped from civil registry
Middle East News
12:17
Al Jazeera: The Health Ministry said fifty families in Gaza were wiped from civil registry
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Israel's economy takes a hit: How the war devastated various sectors
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Israel's economy takes a hit: How the war devastated various sectors
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Egypt's Arish: The strategic investment at the heart of Gaza's transfer talks
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Egypt's Arish: The strategic investment at the heart of Gaza's transfer talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Netanyahu's strategy and intentions: Undermining the two-state solution with Hamas
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Netanyahu's strategy and intentions: Undermining the two-state solution with Hamas
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:18
Yedioth Ahronoth, on the Israeli Defense Minister authority: Hezbollah will pay a heavy price if it chooses the path of war
Middle East News
10:18
Yedioth Ahronoth, on the Israeli Defense Minister authority: Hezbollah will pay a heavy price if it chooses the path of war
0
Lebanon News
10:24
LBCI's sources: Israeli bombing targets the observation tower of a Lebanese army center in Alma al-Shaab
Lebanon News
10:24
LBCI's sources: Israeli bombing targets the observation tower of a Lebanese army center in Alma al-Shaab
0
Lebanon News
10:35
Israeli army: Our aircraft targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:35
Israeli army: Our aircraft targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure in south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
09:41
Violent clashes erupt at the southern border as anti-armor missiles target Israeli territories
Lebanon News
09:41
Violent clashes erupt at the southern border as anti-armor missiles target Israeli territories
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:47
Four missiles launched from Lebanese territory as clashes started with the Israeli army
Lebanon News
08:47
Four missiles launched from Lebanese territory as clashes started with the Israeli army
2
Breaking Headlines
00:12
Israeli Army says borders with Lebanon were under fire from Hezbollah at the moment a Reuters journalist was killed
Breaking Headlines
00:12
Israeli Army says borders with Lebanon were under fire from Hezbollah at the moment a Reuters journalist was killed
3
Lebanon News
10:35
Israeli army: Our aircraft targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:35
Israeli army: Our aircraft targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure in south Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
06:43
A guided missile was launched from the outskirts of Marwahin towards an Israeli army hill opposite Ramyeh
Lebanon News
06:43
A guided missile was launched from the outskirts of Marwahin towards an Israeli army hill opposite Ramyeh
5
Lebanon News
09:13
Israeli Defense Minister warns Hezbollah of lethal consequences in ongoing war
Lebanon News
09:13
Israeli Defense Minister warns Hezbollah of lethal consequences in ongoing war
6
Lebanon News
10:24
LBCI's sources: Israeli bombing targets the observation tower of a Lebanese army center in Alma al-Shaab
Lebanon News
10:24
LBCI's sources: Israeli bombing targets the observation tower of a Lebanese army center in Alma al-Shaab
7
Lebanon News
09:41
Violent clashes erupt at the southern border as anti-armor missiles target Israeli territories
Lebanon News
09:41
Violent clashes erupt at the southern border as anti-armor missiles target Israeli territories
8
Lebanon News
09:54
Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli Hanita barracks in retaliation for the damage and death of journalists and civilians
Lebanon News
09:54
Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli Hanita barracks in retaliation for the damage and death of journalists and civilians
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More