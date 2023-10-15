Yedioth Ahronoth, on the Israeli Defense Minister authority: Hezbollah will pay a heavy price if it chooses the path of war

2023-10-15 | 10:18
Yedioth Ahronoth, on the Israeli Defense Minister authority: Hezbollah will pay a heavy price if it chooses the path of war
Yedioth Ahronoth, on the Israeli Defense Minister authority: Hezbollah will pay a heavy price if it chooses the path of war

According to reports from Yedioth Ahronoth, the Israeli Defense Minister issued a stern warning to Hezbollah, emphasizing that the militant group would face severe consequences if it opts for the path of war.

WHO says evacuating thousands of patients to southern Gaza is a death sentence
France urges Israel and Egypt to open humanitarian corridor out of Gaza
LBCI
Middle East News
12:17

Al Jazeera: The Health Ministry said fifty families in Gaza were wiped from civil registry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:10

Israel's economy takes a hit: How the war devastated various sectors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Egypt's Arish: The strategic investment at the heart of Gaza's transfer talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Netanyahu's strategy and intentions: Undermining the two-state solution with Hamas

