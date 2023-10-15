The death toll in Israel since the Hamas attack rises to more than 1,400

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office confirmed on Sunday that more than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel since the surprise attack by the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, on October 7.



The attack targeted population centers near the border with the Gaza Strip.



Tal Heinrich, the spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, made the announcement during a press conference.



She stated that "over 1,400 people have been killed, and more than 120 Israelis have been abducted" as a result of the ongoing conflict.





AFP