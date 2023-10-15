News
Al Jazeera: The Health Ministry said fifty families in Gaza were wiped from civil registry
Middle East News
2023-10-15 | 12:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Al Jazeera: The Health Ministry said fifty families in Gaza were wiped from civil registry
At least 50 families in the Gaza Strip have been wiped out from the civil registry, the health ministry says.
The families were killed by Israeli shelling and air strikes, the ministry said.
Middle East News
Al Jazeera
Health
Ministry
Families
Gaza
Wiped
Civil
Registry
