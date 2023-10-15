Al Jazeera: The Health Ministry said fifty families in Gaza were wiped from civil registry

Middle East News
2023-10-15 | 12:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Al Jazeera: The Health Ministry said fifty families in Gaza were wiped from civil registry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Al Jazeera: The Health Ministry said fifty families in Gaza were wiped from civil registry

At least 50 families in the Gaza Strip have been wiped out from the civil registry, the health ministry says.

The families were killed by Israeli shelling and air strikes, the ministry said.

Middle East News

Al Jazeera

Health

Ministry

Families

Gaza

Wiped

Civil

Registry

LBCI Next
WHO says evacuating thousands of patients to southern Gaza is a death sentence
France urges Israel and Egypt to open humanitarian corridor out of Gaza
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:42

Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians

LBCI
Middle East News
14:34

The Israeli army confirms that Hamas is holding 155 hostages

LBCI
Middle East News
14:26

The UN confirms that Gaza is witnessing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe

LBCI
World News
14:10

Blinken is sure that aid will cross from Egypt to Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:42

Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians

LBCI
Middle East News
14:34

The Israeli army confirms that Hamas is holding 155 hostages

LBCI
Middle East News
14:26

The UN confirms that Gaza is witnessing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe

LBCI
Middle East News
13:39

The death toll in the Gaza Strip from Israeli bombing rises to 2,670

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-07

Understanding the Gaza Envelope: A region shaped by history and clashes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-14

Le Drian's meeting with MP Pakradounian: Electing a consensus president is a fundamental step forward

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Education Minister revises school closure decision in southern areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-10

Border tensions easing: Here are the developments following recent clashes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:47

Four missiles launched from Lebanese territory as clashes started with the Israeli army

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Hezbollah: The resistance attacked five Israeli positions along the borderline with machine guns

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Israeli army: Our aircraft targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure in south Lebanon

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
00:12

Israeli Army says borders with Lebanon were under fire from Hezbollah at the moment a Reuters journalist was killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

LBCI's sources: Israeli bombing targets the observation tower of a Lebanese army center in Alma al-Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:13

Israeli Defense Minister warns Hezbollah of lethal consequences in ongoing war

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

A guided missile was launched from the outskirts of Marwahin towards an Israeli army hill opposite Ramyeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed the Shlomi and Nahariyya settlements and their surroundings with twenty missiles from southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More