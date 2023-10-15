News
The death toll in the Gaza Strip from Israeli bombing rises to 2,670
Middle East News
2023-10-15 | 13:39
The death toll in the Gaza Strip from Israeli bombing rises to 2,670
The Palestinian Health Ministry, affiliated with the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, updated its official figures on Sunday, revealing a surge in the death toll as a result of Israeli airstrikes to 2,670 individuals since the beginning of the offensive on October 7.
The Health Ministry issued a concise statement declaring, "The death toll has reached 2,670 citizens, with an additional 9,600 sustaining various injuries due to the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip."
AFP
Middle East News
Death
Toll
Gaza Strip
Israeli
Bombing
