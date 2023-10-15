The death toll in the Gaza Strip from Israeli bombing rises to 2,670

Middle East News
2023-10-15 | 13:39
High views
The death toll in the Gaza Strip from Israeli bombing rises to 2,670
The death toll in the Gaza Strip from Israeli bombing rises to 2,670

The Palestinian Health Ministry, affiliated with the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, updated its official figures on Sunday, revealing a surge in the death toll as a result of Israeli airstrikes to 2,670 individuals since the beginning of the offensive on October 7.

The Health Ministry issued a concise statement declaring, "The death toll has reached 2,670 citizens, with an additional 9,600 sustaining various injuries due to the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip."


AFP
 

Middle East News

Death

Toll

Gaza Strip

Israeli

Bombing

