The UN confirms that Gaza is witnessing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe

Middle East News
2023-10-15 | 14:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
The UN confirms that Gaza is witnessing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
The UN confirms that Gaza is witnessing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) announced on Sunday that Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip have revealed an "unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe."

UNRWA's Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, told reporters, "Not a single drop of water, not one grain of wheat, or a liter of fuel has been allowed to enter the Gaza Strip over the past eight days."

He emphasized the unveiling of an "unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe" in the coastal enclave.

Lazzarini also called for a conference to "sound the alarm because, as of today, my UNRWA colleagues in Gaza are no longer able to provide humanitarian aid."

He stated, "In reality, Gaza is being strangled," highlighting the absence of humanitarian consideration in the conflict. "If we look at the issue of water, we all know that water is life, and water is running out in Gaza, and life is running out of Gaza."

Israel's Minister of Energy, Israel Katz, announced the resumption of water supply to southern Gaza after a week of suspension to encourage residents to evacuate the northern areas, where the Israeli airstrikes are intensifying.

Minister Katz stated, "The decision to resume supplying water to southern Gaza has been approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Joe Biden."

According to Katz, "This move will push civilian populations to the south of the Strip."

Earlier on Sunday, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that Israeli officials had informed him of the resumption of water supply to southern Gaza. 

Sullivan told the American news network CNN, "I have been in contact with my Israeli counterparts, who told me that they have resumed water supply to southern Gaza."


AFP
 

Middle East News

UN

Gaza

Unprecedented

Humanitarian

Catastrophe

LBCI Next
Biden says Washington is working to ensure the provision of water, food, and medicine to civilians
Blinken meets Saudi Crown Prince during Middle East tour
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-10-13

UN Chief calls on Israel to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-09

Israel Imposes Full Siege on Gaza Following Unprecedented Attack

LBCI
Middle East News
07:41

UN reports mass displacement towards southern Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-14

France urges Israel and Egypt to open humanitarian corridor out of Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:42

Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians

LBCI
Middle East News
14:34

The Israeli army confirms that Hamas is holding 155 hostages

LBCI
Middle East News
13:39

The death toll in the Gaza Strip from Israeli bombing rises to 2,670

LBCI
World News
13:12

Appointment of David Satterfield as Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-14

Israeli army expresses 'profound regret' for journalist's killing in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-13

The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-23

Strong winds and heavy rain hit Mecca

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-09-12

French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian meets Mikati at Grand Serail

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:47

Four missiles launched from Lebanese territory as clashes started with the Israeli army

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Hezbollah: The resistance attacked five Israeli positions along the borderline with machine guns

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Israeli army: Our aircraft targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

Jumblatt after meeting Berri: We hope that Lebanon stays out of this circle, but there is continuous aggression from Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

LBCI's sources: Israeli bombing targets the observation tower of a Lebanese army center in Alma al-Shaab

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
00:12

Israeli Army says borders with Lebanon were under fire from Hezbollah at the moment a Reuters journalist was killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:13

Israeli Defense Minister warns Hezbollah of lethal consequences in ongoing war

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed the Shlomi and Nahariyya settlements and their surroundings with twenty missiles from southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More