The UN confirms that Gaza is witnessing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) announced on Sunday that Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip have revealed an "unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe."



UNRWA's Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, told reporters, "Not a single drop of water, not one grain of wheat, or a liter of fuel has been allowed to enter the Gaza Strip over the past eight days."



He emphasized the unveiling of an "unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe" in the coastal enclave.



Lazzarini also called for a conference to "sound the alarm because, as of today, my UNRWA colleagues in Gaza are no longer able to provide humanitarian aid."



He stated, "In reality, Gaza is being strangled," highlighting the absence of humanitarian consideration in the conflict. "If we look at the issue of water, we all know that water is life, and water is running out in Gaza, and life is running out of Gaza."



Israel's Minister of Energy, Israel Katz, announced the resumption of water supply to southern Gaza after a week of suspension to encourage residents to evacuate the northern areas, where the Israeli airstrikes are intensifying.



Minister Katz stated, "The decision to resume supplying water to southern Gaza has been approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Joe Biden."



According to Katz, "This move will push civilian populations to the south of the Strip."



Earlier on Sunday, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that Israeli officials had informed him of the resumption of water supply to southern Gaza.



Sullivan told the American news network CNN, "I have been in contact with my Israeli counterparts, who told me that they have resumed water supply to southern Gaza."





AFP