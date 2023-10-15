The Israeli army confirms that Hamas is holding 155 hostages

Middle East News
2023-10-15 | 14:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
The Israeli army confirms that Hamas is holding 155 hostages
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
The Israeli army confirms that Hamas is holding 155 hostages

On Sunday, the Israeli army confirmed that Hamas has been holding 155 hostages since its surprise attack on Israel. 

The army has been in contact with their families to inform them of the situation, updating the previous tally from earlier that morning, which reported 126 hostages held by the movement that controls the Gaza Strip.

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Haggai stated during a conference, "We are making immense efforts to liberate the hostages," emphasizing that they have been in contact with the families of "155 hostages."


AFP
 

Middle East News

Israeli

Army

Hamas

Hostages

Gaza

LBCI Next
Biden says Washington is working to ensure the provision of water, food, and medicine to civilians
Blinken meets Saudi Crown Prince during Middle East tour
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:55

Israeli army confirms Hamas held 126 hostages following the attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-09

Israeli Army: We are carrying out one of the largest air strikes ever against Hamas in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-14

Israeli army urges Gaza residents to ‘not delay’ evacuation operations

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-14

Israeli Army: Leader of Hamas, Ali Qadi, who led the attack on October 7th, has been killed

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:42

Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians

LBCI
Middle East News
14:26

The UN confirms that Gaza is witnessing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe

LBCI
Middle East News
13:39

The death toll in the Gaza Strip from Israeli bombing rises to 2,670

LBCI
World News
13:12

Appointment of David Satterfield as Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-14

Israeli army expresses 'profound regret' for journalist's killing in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-13

The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-23

Strong winds and heavy rain hit Mecca

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-09-12

French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian meets Mikati at Grand Serail

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:47

Four missiles launched from Lebanese territory as clashes started with the Israeli army

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Hezbollah: The resistance attacked five Israeli positions along the borderline with machine guns

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Israeli army: Our aircraft targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

Jumblatt after meeting Berri: We hope that Lebanon stays out of this circle, but there is continuous aggression from Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

LBCI's sources: Israeli bombing targets the observation tower of a Lebanese army center in Alma al-Shaab

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
00:12

Israeli Army says borders with Lebanon were under fire from Hezbollah at the moment a Reuters journalist was killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:13

Israeli Defense Minister warns Hezbollah of lethal consequences in ongoing war

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed the Shlomi and Nahariyya settlements and their surroundings with twenty missiles from southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More