The Israeli army confirms that Hamas is holding 155 hostages

On Sunday, the Israeli army confirmed that Hamas has been holding 155 hostages since its surprise attack on Israel.



The army has been in contact with their families to inform them of the situation, updating the previous tally from earlier that morning, which reported 126 hostages held by the movement that controls the Gaza Strip.



Israeli military spokesman Daniel Haggai stated during a conference, "We are making immense efforts to liberate the hostages," emphasizing that they have been in contact with the families of "155 hostages."





AFP