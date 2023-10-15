News
The Israeli army confirms that Hamas is holding 155 hostages
Middle East News
2023-10-15 | 14:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
The Israeli army confirms that Hamas is holding 155 hostages
On Sunday, the Israeli army confirmed that Hamas has been holding 155 hostages since its surprise attack on Israel.
The army has been in contact with their families to inform them of the situation, updating the previous tally from earlier that morning, which reported 126 hostages held by the movement that controls the Gaza Strip.
Israeli military spokesman Daniel Haggai stated during a conference, "We are making immense efforts to liberate the hostages," emphasizing that they have been in contact with the families of "155 hostages."
AFP
Israeli
Army
Hamas
Hostages
Gaza
