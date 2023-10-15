Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians

2023-10-15 | 14:42
Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians
Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians

The armed wing of Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades, declared on Sunday that they launched an attack on Tel Aviv in direct response to what they called "massacres against civilians." 

Middle East News

Al-Qassam Brigades

Bomb

Tel Aviv

Response

Massacres

Civilians

