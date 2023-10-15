News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zaman
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians
Middle East News
2023-10-15 | 14:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians
The armed wing of Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades, declared on Sunday that they launched an attack on Tel Aviv in direct response to what they called "massacres against civilians."
Middle East News
Al-Qassam Brigades
Bomb
Tel Aviv
Response
Massacres
Civilians
Next
Biden says Washington is working to ensure the provision of water, food, and medicine to civilians
Blinken meets Saudi Crown Prince during Middle East tour
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:42
Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians
Middle East News
14:42
Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians
0
Middle East News
14:34
The Israeli army confirms that Hamas is holding 155 hostages
Middle East News
14:34
The Israeli army confirms that Hamas is holding 155 hostages
0
Middle East News
14:26
The UN confirms that Gaza is witnessing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe
Middle East News
14:26
The UN confirms that Gaza is witnessing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe
0
World News
14:10
Blinken is sure that aid will cross from Egypt to Gaza
World News
14:10
Blinken is sure that aid will cross from Egypt to Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:34
The Israeli army confirms that Hamas is holding 155 hostages
Middle East News
14:34
The Israeli army confirms that Hamas is holding 155 hostages
0
Middle East News
14:26
The UN confirms that Gaza is witnessing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe
Middle East News
14:26
The UN confirms that Gaza is witnessing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe
0
Middle East News
13:39
The death toll in the Gaza Strip from Israeli bombing rises to 2,670
Middle East News
13:39
The death toll in the Gaza Strip from Israeli bombing rises to 2,670
0
World News
13:12
Appointment of David Satterfield as Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues
World News
13:12
Appointment of David Satterfield as Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-08
Israeli media says the Iron Dome in Kiryat Shmona fires a missile towards a drone that entered from Lebanon
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-08
Israeli media says the Iron Dome in Kiryat Shmona fires a missile towards a drone that entered from Lebanon
0
Middle East News
14:42
Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians
Middle East News
14:42
Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians
0
Middle East News
2023-10-14
Israeli army expresses 'profound regret' for journalist's killing in Southern Lebanon
Middle East News
2023-10-14
Israeli army expresses 'profound regret' for journalist's killing in Southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-13
The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-13
The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:47
Four missiles launched from Lebanese territory as clashes started with the Israeli army
Lebanon News
08:47
Four missiles launched from Lebanese territory as clashes started with the Israeli army
2
Lebanon News
10:45
Hezbollah: The resistance attacked five Israeli positions along the borderline with machine guns
Lebanon News
10:45
Hezbollah: The resistance attacked five Israeli positions along the borderline with machine guns
3
Lebanon News
10:35
Israeli army: Our aircraft targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:35
Israeli army: Our aircraft targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure in south Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
13:23
Jumblatt after meeting Berri: We hope that Lebanon stays out of this circle, but there is continuous aggression from Israel
Lebanon News
13:23
Jumblatt after meeting Berri: We hope that Lebanon stays out of this circle, but there is continuous aggression from Israel
5
Lebanon News
10:24
LBCI's sources: Israeli bombing targets the observation tower of a Lebanese army center in Alma al-Shaab
Lebanon News
10:24
LBCI's sources: Israeli bombing targets the observation tower of a Lebanese army center in Alma al-Shaab
6
Breaking Headlines
00:12
Israeli Army says borders with Lebanon were under fire from Hezbollah at the moment a Reuters journalist was killed
Breaking Headlines
00:12
Israeli Army says borders with Lebanon were under fire from Hezbollah at the moment a Reuters journalist was killed
7
Lebanon News
09:13
Israeli Defense Minister warns Hezbollah of lethal consequences in ongoing war
Lebanon News
09:13
Israeli Defense Minister warns Hezbollah of lethal consequences in ongoing war
8
Lebanon News
10:12
Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed the Shlomi and Nahariyya settlements and their surroundings with twenty missiles from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:12
Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed the Shlomi and Nahariyya settlements and their surroundings with twenty missiles from southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More