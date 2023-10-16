Palestinian President: Hamas' policies and actions do not represent the Palestinian people

Middle East News
2023-10-16 | 02:09
High views
On Sunday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed his disapproval of Hamas' policies and actions, stating that they "do not represent the Palestinian people," according to the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa.

Abbas emphasized that the policies and programs of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) are the ones that represent the Palestinian people as their legitimate and sole representative. He made this statement during a call on Sunday night with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, according to Wafa.

This marks the first time that Abbas has made such statements, coming a week after Hamas carried out attacks on Israeli military and civilian targets in northern Gaza, resulting in over 1,400 deaths, according to Israeli officials.

Following the attacks, Israel declared war on Hamas and conducted continuous airstrikes on Gaza, resulting in 2,670 deaths and over 9,000 injuries, along with significant destruction.

Before his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Amman on Friday, Abbas had condemned the killing of civilians on both sides.

According to Wafa, Abbas, in his call with President Maduro, reiterated his full rejection of the "displacement" of Gaza residents, considering it a "second catastrophe" for the Palestinian people.

He also reaffirmed his "rejection of the killing of civilians on both sides" and called for the release of civilians, prisoners, and detainees from both sides.

As stated in the released statement from Wafa, Abbas stressed the importance of "rejecting violence, adhering to international legitimacy and signed agreements, peaceful popular resistance, and political work" as a means for Palestinians to achieve their goals.

During the call, Abbas urged for immediate action to "halt the Israeli aggression" on the Palestinian people in Gaza and requested the immediate opening of humanitarian corridors to Gaza, the provision of medical supplies, and the delivery of water, electricity, and fuel to the residents there.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Palestinian

President

Hamas

Policies

Represent

Gaza

