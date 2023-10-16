News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Palestinian President: Hamas' policies and actions do not represent the Palestinian people
Middle East News
2023-10-16 | 02:09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Palestinian President: Hamas' policies and actions do not represent the Palestinian people
On Sunday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed his disapproval of Hamas' policies and actions, stating that they "do not represent the Palestinian people," according to the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa.
Abbas emphasized that the policies and programs of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) are the ones that represent the Palestinian people as their legitimate and sole representative. He made this statement during a call on Sunday night with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, according to Wafa.
This marks the first time that Abbas has made such statements, coming a week after Hamas carried out attacks on Israeli military and civilian targets in northern Gaza, resulting in over 1,400 deaths, according to Israeli officials.
Following the attacks, Israel declared war on Hamas and conducted continuous airstrikes on Gaza, resulting in 2,670 deaths and over 9,000 injuries, along with significant destruction.
Before his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Amman on Friday, Abbas had condemned the killing of civilians on both sides.
According to Wafa, Abbas, in his call with President Maduro, reiterated his full rejection of the "displacement" of Gaza residents, considering it a "second catastrophe" for the Palestinian people.
He also reaffirmed his "rejection of the killing of civilians on both sides" and called for the release of civilians, prisoners, and detainees from both sides.
As stated in the released statement from Wafa, Abbas stressed the importance of "rejecting violence, adhering to international legitimacy and signed agreements, peaceful popular resistance, and political work" as a means for Palestinians to achieve their goals.
During the call, Abbas urged for immediate action to "halt the Israeli aggression" on the Palestinian people in Gaza and requested the immediate opening of humanitarian corridors to Gaza, the provision of medical supplies, and the delivery of water, electricity, and fuel to the residents there.
AFP
Middle East News
Palestinian
President
Hamas
Policies
Represent
Gaza
Next
Israeli army plans evacuation of northern residents living up to 2 km from Lebanon's border
Iran's strong words: What is next for the region amid escalating tensions?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Palestinian President condemns Gaza displacement in talks with US Secretary Blinken
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Palestinian President condemns Gaza displacement in talks with US Secretary Blinken
0
Middle East News
2023-10-11
Hamas: More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza at night
Middle East News
2023-10-11
Hamas: More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza at night
0
Lebanon News
04:16
Hamas representative in Lebanon to LBCI: The displacement issue will not succeed
Lebanon News
04:16
Hamas representative in Lebanon to LBCI: The displacement issue will not succeed
0
Middle East News
03:24
AFP: Israel denies reports of a 'ceasefire' with Hamas in Gaza: Netanyahu's office
Middle East News
03:24
AFP: Israel denies reports of a 'ceasefire' with Hamas in Gaza: Netanyahu's office
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:29
Israeli Channel 12 quotes Israeli army spokesman: Gaza is the focus of the fighting; if Hezbollah makes the mistake of testing us, the response will be deadly
Middle East News
04:29
Israeli Channel 12 quotes Israeli army spokesman: Gaza is the focus of the fighting; if Hezbollah makes the mistake of testing us, the response will be deadly
0
Middle East News
04:19
Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in the Modi'in area between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in central Israel
Middle East News
04:19
Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in the Modi'in area between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in central Israel
0
Middle East News
03:24
The death toll of Israel's bombing in the Gaza Strip reaches 2,750
Middle East News
03:24
The death toll of Israel's bombing in the Gaza Strip reaches 2,750
0
Middle East News
03:24
AFP: Israel denies reports of a 'ceasefire' with Hamas in Gaza: Netanyahu's office
Middle East News
03:24
AFP: Israel denies reports of a 'ceasefire' with Hamas in Gaza: Netanyahu's office
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
00:16
Echoes from Alma al-Shaab: Robert Ghosn’s lifesaving moments for Christina Assi and Carmen Joukhadar amidst Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
00:16
Echoes from Alma al-Shaab: Robert Ghosn’s lifesaving moments for Christina Assi and Carmen Joukhadar amidst Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
09:19
Approximately five white phosphorus missiles fired on the outskirts of Alma al-Shaab
Lebanon News
09:19
Approximately five white phosphorus missiles fired on the outskirts of Alma al-Shaab
0
Middle East News
13:39
The death toll in the Gaza Strip from Israeli bombing rises to 2,670
Middle East News
13:39
The death toll in the Gaza Strip from Israeli bombing rises to 2,670
0
Middle East News
03:24
AFP: Israel denies reports of a 'ceasefire' with Hamas in Gaza: Netanyahu's office
Middle East News
03:24
AFP: Israel denies reports of a 'ceasefire' with Hamas in Gaza: Netanyahu's office
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:45
Hezbollah: The resistance attacked five Israeli positions along the borderline with machine guns
Lebanon News
10:45
Hezbollah: The resistance attacked five Israeli positions along the borderline with machine guns
2
Lebanon News
08:47
Four missiles launched from Lebanese territory as clashes started with the Israeli army
Lebanon News
08:47
Four missiles launched from Lebanese territory as clashes started with the Israeli army
3
Lebanon News
13:23
Jumblatt after meeting Berri: We hope that Lebanon stays out of this circle, but there is continuous aggression from Israel
Lebanon News
13:23
Jumblatt after meeting Berri: We hope that Lebanon stays out of this circle, but there is continuous aggression from Israel
4
Lebanon News
10:35
Israeli army: Our aircraft targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:35
Israeli army: Our aircraft targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure in south Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
10:24
LBCI's sources: Israeli bombing targets the observation tower of a Lebanese army center in Alma al-Shaab
Lebanon News
10:24
LBCI's sources: Israeli bombing targets the observation tower of a Lebanese army center in Alma al-Shaab
6
Lebanon News
13:28
UNIFIL reports a rocket hit its headquarters in Naqoura
Lebanon News
13:28
UNIFIL reports a rocket hit its headquarters in Naqoura
7
Middle East News
14:42
Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians
Middle East News
14:42
Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians
8
Lebanon News
09:13
Israeli Defense Minister warns Hezbollah of lethal consequences in ongoing war
Lebanon News
09:13
Israeli Defense Minister warns Hezbollah of lethal consequences in ongoing war
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More