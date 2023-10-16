News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli army plans evacuation of northern residents living up to 2 km from Lebanon's border
Middle East News
2023-10-16 | 02:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army plans evacuation of northern residents living up to 2 km from Lebanon's border
The Israeli army announced a significant move to ensure the safety of its citizens living along the northern border with Lebanon.
In response to the escalating tensions in the region, a plan has been set in motion to evacuate residents within 2 kilometers of the Lebanese border.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israeli
Army
Plan
Evacuation
Northern
Residents
Lebanon
Border
Next
Blinken returns to Israel after an Arab tour to rally support against Hamas
Palestinian President: Hamas' policies and actions do not represent the Palestinian people
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-11
Israeli Army Reports Suspected Infiltration from Lebanon, Issues Alarms in Northern Border Towns
Middle East News
2023-10-11
Israeli Army Reports Suspected Infiltration from Lebanon, Issues Alarms in Northern Border Towns
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-15
Israeli Army says borders with Lebanon were under fire from Hezbollah at the moment a Reuters journalist was killed
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-15
Israeli Army says borders with Lebanon were under fire from Hezbollah at the moment a Reuters journalist was killed
0
Middle East News
2023-10-14
Israeli army urges Gaza residents to ‘not delay’ evacuation operations
Middle East News
2023-10-14
Israeli army urges Gaza residents to ‘not delay’ evacuation operations
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-11
Israeli Army: One of our positions on northern front targeted by an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-10-11
Israeli Army: One of our positions on northern front targeted by an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:29
Israeli Channel 12 quotes Israeli army spokesman: Gaza is the focus of the fighting; if Hezbollah makes the mistake of testing us, the response will be deadly
Middle East News
04:29
Israeli Channel 12 quotes Israeli army spokesman: Gaza is the focus of the fighting; if Hezbollah makes the mistake of testing us, the response will be deadly
0
Middle East News
04:19
Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in the Modi'in area between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in central Israel
Middle East News
04:19
Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in the Modi'in area between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in central Israel
0
Middle East News
03:24
The death toll of Israel's bombing in the Gaza Strip reaches 2,750
Middle East News
03:24
The death toll of Israel's bombing in the Gaza Strip reaches 2,750
0
Middle East News
03:24
AFP: Israel denies reports of a 'ceasefire' with Hamas in Gaza: Netanyahu's office
Middle East News
03:24
AFP: Israel denies reports of a 'ceasefire' with Hamas in Gaza: Netanyahu's office
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
00:16
Echoes from Alma al-Shaab: Robert Ghosn’s lifesaving moments for Christina Assi and Carmen Joukhadar amidst Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
00:16
Echoes from Alma al-Shaab: Robert Ghosn’s lifesaving moments for Christina Assi and Carmen Joukhadar amidst Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
09:19
Approximately five white phosphorus missiles fired on the outskirts of Alma al-Shaab
Lebanon News
09:19
Approximately five white phosphorus missiles fired on the outskirts of Alma al-Shaab
0
Middle East News
13:39
The death toll in the Gaza Strip from Israeli bombing rises to 2,670
Middle East News
13:39
The death toll in the Gaza Strip from Israeli bombing rises to 2,670
0
Middle East News
03:24
AFP: Israel denies reports of a 'ceasefire' with Hamas in Gaza: Netanyahu's office
Middle East News
03:24
AFP: Israel denies reports of a 'ceasefire' with Hamas in Gaza: Netanyahu's office
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:45
Hezbollah: The resistance attacked five Israeli positions along the borderline with machine guns
Lebanon News
10:45
Hezbollah: The resistance attacked five Israeli positions along the borderline with machine guns
2
Lebanon News
08:47
Four missiles launched from Lebanese territory as clashes started with the Israeli army
Lebanon News
08:47
Four missiles launched from Lebanese territory as clashes started with the Israeli army
3
Lebanon News
13:23
Jumblatt after meeting Berri: We hope that Lebanon stays out of this circle, but there is continuous aggression from Israel
Lebanon News
13:23
Jumblatt after meeting Berri: We hope that Lebanon stays out of this circle, but there is continuous aggression from Israel
4
Lebanon News
10:35
Israeli army: Our aircraft targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:35
Israeli army: Our aircraft targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure in south Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
10:24
LBCI's sources: Israeli bombing targets the observation tower of a Lebanese army center in Alma al-Shaab
Lebanon News
10:24
LBCI's sources: Israeli bombing targets the observation tower of a Lebanese army center in Alma al-Shaab
6
Lebanon News
13:28
UNIFIL reports a rocket hit its headquarters in Naqoura
Lebanon News
13:28
UNIFIL reports a rocket hit its headquarters in Naqoura
7
Middle East News
14:42
Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians
Middle East News
14:42
Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians
8
Lebanon News
09:13
Israeli Defense Minister warns Hezbollah of lethal consequences in ongoing war
Lebanon News
09:13
Israeli Defense Minister warns Hezbollah of lethal consequences in ongoing war
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More