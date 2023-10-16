Israeli army plans evacuation of northern residents living up to 2 km from Lebanon's border

Middle East News
2023-10-16 | 02:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli army plans evacuation of northern residents living up to 2 km from Lebanon&#39;s border
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army plans evacuation of northern residents living up to 2 km from Lebanon's border

The Israeli army announced a significant move to ensure the safety of its citizens living along the northern border with Lebanon.

In response to the escalating tensions in the region, a plan has been set in motion to evacuate residents within 2 kilometers of the Lebanese border.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israeli

Army

Plan

Evacuation

Northern

Residents

Lebanon

Border

LBCI Next
Blinken returns to Israel after an Arab tour to rally support against Hamas
Palestinian President: Hamas' policies and actions do not represent the Palestinian people
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-11

Israeli Army Reports Suspected Infiltration from Lebanon, Issues Alarms in Northern Border Towns

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-15

Israeli Army says borders with Lebanon were under fire from Hezbollah at the moment a Reuters journalist was killed

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-14

Israeli army urges Gaza residents to ‘not delay’ evacuation operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-11

Israeli Army: One of our positions on northern front targeted by an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:29

Israeli Channel 12 quotes Israeli army spokesman: Gaza is the focus of the fighting; if Hezbollah makes the mistake of testing us, the response will be deadly

LBCI
Middle East News
04:19

Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in the Modi'in area between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in central Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
03:24

The death toll of Israel's bombing in the Gaza Strip reaches 2,750

LBCI
Middle East News
03:24

AFP: Israel denies reports of a 'ceasefire' with Hamas in Gaza: Netanyahu's office

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:16

Echoes from Alma al-Shaab: Robert Ghosn’s lifesaving moments for Christina Assi and Carmen Joukhadar amidst Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:19

Approximately five white phosphorus missiles fired on the outskirts of Alma al-Shaab

LBCI
Middle East News
13:39

The death toll in the Gaza Strip from Israeli bombing rises to 2,670

LBCI
Middle East News
03:24

AFP: Israel denies reports of a 'ceasefire' with Hamas in Gaza: Netanyahu's office

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Hezbollah: The resistance attacked five Israeli positions along the borderline with machine guns

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:47

Four missiles launched from Lebanese territory as clashes started with the Israeli army

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

Jumblatt after meeting Berri: We hope that Lebanon stays out of this circle, but there is continuous aggression from Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Israeli army: Our aircraft targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

LBCI's sources: Israeli bombing targets the observation tower of a Lebanese army center in Alma al-Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:28

UNIFIL reports a rocket hit its headquarters in Naqoura

LBCI
Middle East News
14:42

Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:13

Israeli Defense Minister warns Hezbollah of lethal consequences in ongoing war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More