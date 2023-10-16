Blinken returns to Israel after an Arab tour to rally support against Hamas

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, is set to return to Israel on Monday for the second time since the war erupted between Israel and Hamas.



This visit comes after a regional tour where Blinken aimed to garner support against the Hamas movement.



After a solidarity visit to Tel Aviv four days ago, following the unprecedented attack carried out by Hamas on October 7, Blinken will meet with Israeli officials. Israel is actively preparing for a ground operation in the besieged Gaza Strip.



Speaking to reporters in Cairo on Sunday, the US Secretary said, "I want an opportunity to share with them everything I've heard and learned over the past few days during visits with other partners and talking to our Israeli allies about the way forward."



Blinken's return occurs amid reports that US President Joe Biden is considering an invitation to visit Israel to demonstrate further solidarity. President Biden has repeatedly affirmed unwavering US support for Israel in recent days and has provided additional military assistance.







AFP