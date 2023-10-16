AFP: Israel denies reports of a 'ceasefire' with Hamas in Gaza: Netanyahu's office

Middle East News
2023-10-16 | 03:24
AFP: Israel denies reports of a 'ceasefire' with Hamas in Gaza: Netanyahu's office
AFP: Israel denies reports of a 'ceasefire' with Hamas in Gaza: Netanyahu's office

Israel denies reports of a "ceasefire" with Hamas in Gaza, according to Netanyahu's office. 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

Israel

Reports

Ceasefire

Hamas

Gaza

Netanyahu

The death toll of Israel's bombing in the Gaza Strip reaches 2,750
Blinken returns to Israel after an Arab tour to rally support against Hamas
