The Palestinian Ministry of Health, affiliated with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, announced on Monday an increase in the death toll due to Israeli airstrikes, with approximately 2,750 individuals killed since the outbreak of the war between Israel and the Palestinian movement.



In a concise statement, the Ministry reported that there are "around 2,750 martyrs and more than 9,700 injured" due to the intensive aerial and artillery bombardment carried out by Israel in the besieged Gaza Strip.





AFP