Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
Blinken returns to Israel after a tour and discussions in Arab countries
Middle East News
2023-10-16 | 04:49
Blinken returns to Israel after a tour and discussions in Arab countries
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken returned to Israel on Monday to continue discussions regarding the conflict between the Israeli state and Hamas. This follows a tour and discussions he held in six Arab countries.
Blinken, who had visited Israel on Thursday in a solidarity visit, returned to Tel Aviv. It is expected that he will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem after his tour, which included Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Egypt.
AFP
Middle East News
US
Secretary Of State
Antony Blinken
Israel
Conflict
Hamas
World News
2023-10-11
World News
2023-10-14
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-12
World News
06:46
Middle East News
06:35
Middle East News
06:12
Middle East News
05:51
Variety and Tech
2023-10-06
Middle East News
04:19
News Bulletin Reports
06:27
Lebanon News
2023-10-14
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
Sports News
2023-08-31
Sports News
2023-08-29
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Lebanon News
10:45
Lebanon News
08:47
Lebanon News
13:23
Lebanon News
10:35
Lebanon News
04:58
Middle East News
02:21
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon News
13:28
