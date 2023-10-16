Blinken returns to Israel after a tour and discussions in Arab countries

2023-10-16 | 04:49
LBCI
Blinken returns to Israel after a tour and discussions in Arab countries
Blinken returns to Israel after a tour and discussions in Arab countries

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken returned to Israel on Monday to continue discussions regarding the conflict between the Israeli state and Hamas. This follows a tour and discussions he held in six Arab countries. 

Blinken, who had visited Israel on Thursday in a solidarity visit, returned to Tel Aviv. It is expected that he will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem after his tour, which included Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Egypt. 

AFP   

 
 

Middle East News

US

Secretary Of State

Antony Blinken

Israel

Conflict

Hamas

