Aboul Gheit calls for an 'immediate halt of military operations’ in Gaza

2023-10-16 | 05:51
LBCI
Aboul Gheit calls for an 'immediate halt of military operations’ in Gaza

The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, called from Baghdad on Monday for an "immediate halt of military operations" in the Gaza Strip and the opening of "safe passages" for the residents of the region. This comes as the war enters its tenth day, claiming thousands of lives. 

Aboul Gheit stated during an address at a meeting of Arab Justice Ministers, broadcasted by the official Iraqi channel: "We demand an immediate halt of military operations and the fair opening of safe passages to aid the residents and deliver essential supplies, as well as to rescue the wounded in light of the almost complete collapse of the healthcare system in the heavily shelled region, where each minute counts." 

AFP   
 

