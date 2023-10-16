11 Palestinian journalists killed since start of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza

The number of Palestinian journalists killed due to Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip has risen to 11 since the start of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, according to an announcement by the Journalists Syndicate on Monday.



The Syndicate, based in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, stated in a press release, "11 journalists have been martyred, and more than 20 others have been injured since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip" on October 7.



AFP