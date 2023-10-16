Egypt to organize international summit on Palestinian issue next Saturday

Official Gulf news agencies reported on Monday that Egypt is organizing an international summit to discuss "developments in the Palestinian issue" next Saturday. Gulf leaders have received invitations specifying the date of the meeting.



Both the Kuwaiti and Qatari news agencies conveyed the invitation sent by the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, to both Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, and Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, "to participate in a summit to discuss developments and the future of the Palestinian issue and the peace process, scheduled to be held in Cairo on October 21 of this month."



AFP