Egypt to organize international summit on Palestinian issue next Saturday

Middle East News
2023-10-16 | 09:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Egypt to organize international summit on Palestinian issue next Saturday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Egypt to organize international summit on Palestinian issue next Saturday

Official Gulf news agencies reported on Monday that Egypt is organizing an international summit to discuss "developments in the Palestinian issue" next Saturday. Gulf leaders have received invitations specifying the date of the meeting. 

Both the Kuwaiti and Qatari news agencies conveyed the invitation sent by the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, to both Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, and Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, "to participate in a summit to discuss developments and the future of the Palestinian issue and the peace process, scheduled to be held in Cairo on October 21 of this month." 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

Gulf

Egypt

International

Summit

Developments

Palestine

Meeting

Kuwait

Qatar

LBCI Next
Iran's strong words: What is next for the region amid escalating tensions?
Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-14

Iran FM arrives in Doha to discuss with Qatari government officials on issues of bilateral and regional interest, especially developments in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-08

Egyptian-Jordanian statement over situation in Palestine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-04

Qatar's Expo 2023: Gulf states unite for a comprehensive vision, a greener world

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-26

Walid Jumblatt receives Qatari Ambassador to address the latest political developments

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:30

London increases humanitarian aid to Palestinians by a third

LBCI
Middle East News
10:59

Hundreds of Palestinians are gathering at the Rafah Crossing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

Rafah crossing dilemma: A gateway to escape the Israel-Hamas war

LBCI
World News
09:16

Moscow reiterates call for 'immediate' ceasefire: Kremlin

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-15

Israel's economy takes a hit: How the war devastated various sectors

LBCI
Middle East News
04:29

Israeli Channel 12 quotes Israeli army spokesman: Gaza is the focus of the fighting; if Hezbollah makes the mistake of testing us, the response will be deadly

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:08

Mortar, artillery, and phosphorus shells target the towns of Dhayra, Yarine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

American Families Evacuate from Israel to the United States via Cyprus

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Building collapse in Mansourieh's Badran area leaves some residents trapped

LBCI
Middle East News
02:21

Israeli army plans evacuation of northern residents living up to 2 km from Lebanon's border

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

Jumblatt after meeting Berri: We hope that Lebanon stays out of this circle, but there is continuous aggression from Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

LBCI's sources: Seven Grad missiles found and ready to be launched from Hanniyeh as the army dismantled them

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

Lebanese Army finds 20 rocket-launching platforms in border areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:28

UNIFIL reports a rocket hit its headquarters in Naqoura

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:12

Adraee: If Hezbollah miscalculated our response, the consequences would be deadly

LBCI
Middle East News
14:42

Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More