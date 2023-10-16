Hundreds of Palestinians are gathering at the Rafah Crossing

Middle East News
2023-10-16 | 10:59
Hundreds of Palestinians are gathering at the Rafah Crossing
Hundreds of Palestinians are gathering at the Rafah Crossing

Hundreds of Palestinians holding foreign passports gathered on Monday in the southern Gaza Strip, hoping for the opening of the Rafah Border Crossing. This crossing is the only exit point from Gaza not controlled by Israel.

The crossing had been closed a few days ago after being targeted by Israeli strikes amid the intense Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel.

On Monday, both parties denied any talks regarding a ceasefire or reopening the crossing with Egypt.
 

Iran's strong words: What is next for the region amid escalating tensions?
Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians
