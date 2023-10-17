The Israeli army: We attacked more than 200 military sites belonging to Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip last night

2023-10-17 | 01:14
The Israeli army: We attacked more than 200 military sites belonging to Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip last night
The Israeli army: We attacked more than 200 military sites belonging to Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip last night

During the previous night, the Israeli army confirmed that they carried out airstrikes targeting over 200 military sites associated with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

