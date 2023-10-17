Israeli army prepares for 'next stage' amid ground operation speculation

Middle East News
2023-10-17 | 04:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli army prepares for &#39;next stage&#39; amid ground operation speculation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army prepares for 'next stage' amid ground operation speculation

The Israeli army spokesman stated, "We are preparing for the next stage. Everyone is talking about a ground operation, and there may be something else."

Middle East News

Israeli

Army

Stage

Ground

Operation

Speculation

LBCI Next
Al Jazeera: Israeli bombing kills another journalist in Gaza
Aid convoys move from Arish towards the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:56

Israeli artillery shelling on the Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

Israeli shells target the outskirts of Rmeish

LBCI
World News
06:22

Macron to visit Middle East when there is a 'useful agenda and very tangible measures to be taken'

LBCI
World News
06:13

Macron speaks of 'intensive meetings' progressing towards the release of hostages held by Hamas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Lebanese and Turkish Foreign Ministers discuss Israeli violations and Gaza crisis during conference

LBCI
Middle East News
05:25

WHO: Food supplies in Gaza stores are sufficient for only four or five days

LBCI
Middle East News
04:44

Al Jazeera: Israeli bombing kills another journalist in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
03:30

Aid convoys move from Arish towards the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-04

Counting the costs: Lebanon's varied banking commissions spark controversy

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-10

Israeli Army: We took control of all of Gaza envelope area

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-14

Potential 'misjudgments' amplify concerns of escalation between Israel and Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-11

Israeli reconnaissance planes flying over southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Building collapse in Mansourieh's Badran area leaves some residents trapped

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

Lebanese Army finds 20 rocket-launching platforms in border areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:29

Israeli army launches over 100 white phosphorus shells on Dhayra, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:12

Adraee: If Hezbollah miscalculated our response, the consequences would be deadly

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Canada urges citizens to leave Lebanon while flights remain available

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Statement: Islamic Resistance hits Israeli targets with direct weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Adraee sends message to the Lebanese state: 'If Hezbollah makes a mistake, we will respond strongly'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

PM Mikati affirms it is not in anyone's interest to open a southern front in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More