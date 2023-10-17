News
WHO: Food supplies in Gaza stores are sufficient for only four or five days
2023-10-17 | 05:25
WHO: Food supplies in Gaza stores are sufficient for only four or five days
The World Food Program (WHO) issued a dire warning about the rapidly deteriorating situation in the Gaza Strip. Store food supplies are now critically low, only enough to sustain the population for four to five days.
The situation in Gaza continues to worsen, and the need for humanitarian aid becomes increasingly urgent.
