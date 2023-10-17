News
Adraee: Bombing military sites belonging to Hezbollah
Middle East News
2023-10-17 | 08:49
Adraee: Bombing military sites belonging to Hezbollah
The spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, announced via the X platform: "Two anti-tank shells were fired from inside Lebanon towards an area near Kibbutz Yiftah, on the Lebanese border."
Additionally, there was a small arms fire directed at military positions along the border.
He added, "Our forces responded with artillery shelling and tank fire towards military positions of the terrorist Hezbollah. There were no casualties among our forces."
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Israel
Army
Avichay Adraee
Kibbutz Yiftah
Lebanese
Border
Hezbollah
Next
Al Jazeera: Iron Dome trying to intercept rockets launched by the resistance from Gaza
Two thousand American soldiers placed on alert in anticipation of a possible deployment in the Middle East: Pentagon
Previous
