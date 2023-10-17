Adraee: Bombing military sites belonging to Hezbollah

2023-10-17 | 08:49
Adraee: Bombing military sites belonging to Hezbollah
Adraee: Bombing military sites belonging to Hezbollah

The spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, announced via the X platform: "Two anti-tank shells were fired from inside Lebanon towards an area near Kibbutz Yiftah, on the Lebanese border."

Additionally, there was a small arms fire directed at military positions along the border.

He added, "Our forces responded with artillery shelling and tank fire towards military positions of the terrorist Hezbollah. There were no casualties among our forces."
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Israel

Army

Avichay Adraee

Kibbutz Yiftah

Lebanese

Border

Hezbollah

