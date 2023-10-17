News
Extraordinary GCC Ministerial Council Session in Oman Addresses Gaza Developments
Middle East News
2023-10-17 | 11:45
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Extraordinary GCC Ministerial Council Session in Oman Addresses Gaza Developments
The extraordinary forty-third session of the Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council on the developments in the Gaza Strip was held today in the Sultanate of Oman.
The session was chaired by Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman and the current president of the Ministerial Council.
The session was attended by their excellencies and dignitaries, with the presence of the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council.
The Ministerial Council discussed the developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, the escalation of violence, and the indiscriminate Israeli shelling of residential neighborhoods in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the death and injury of thousands of civilians.
The Council addressed the region's urgent and serious challenges due to these developments.
The Ministerial Council emphasized the joint determination of the Gulf Cooperation Council to establish an urgent humanitarian relief operation to assist the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
It stressed the necessity of promptly delivering these aid efforts to Gaza.
Middle East News
GCC
Gaza
Palestine
Oman
Israel
