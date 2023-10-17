Extraordinary GCC Ministerial Council Session in Oman Addresses Gaza Developments

Middle East News
2023-10-17 | 11:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Extraordinary GCC Ministerial Council Session in Oman Addresses Gaza Developments
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Extraordinary GCC Ministerial Council Session in Oman Addresses Gaza Developments

The extraordinary forty-third session of the Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council on the developments in the Gaza Strip was held today in the Sultanate of Oman. 

The session was chaired by Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman and the current president of the Ministerial Council. 

The session was attended by their excellencies and dignitaries, with the presence of the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The Ministerial Council discussed the developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, the escalation of violence, and the indiscriminate Israeli shelling of residential neighborhoods in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the death and injury of thousands of civilians. 

The Council addressed the region's urgent and serious challenges due to these developments.

The Ministerial Council emphasized the joint determination of the Gulf Cooperation Council to establish an urgent humanitarian relief operation to assist the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. 

It stressed the necessity of promptly delivering these aid efforts to Gaza.

Middle East News

GCC

Gaza

Palestine

Oman

Israel

LBCI Next
The Israeli army: We attacked more than 200 military sites belonging to Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip last night
Turkish FM discusses with Haniyeh issue of hostages release
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:55

Over 500 Lives Lost in Israeli Airstrike on Gaza's Al-Ahli Arab Hospital

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Lebanese and Turkish Foreign Ministers discuss Israeli violations and Gaza crisis during conference

LBCI
Middle East News
04:44

Al Jazeera: Israeli bombing kills another journalist in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:55

Over 500 Lives Lost in Israeli Airstrike on Gaza's Al-Ahli Arab Hospital

LBCI
World News
13:50

European Leaders Convene Emergency Meeting to Address Israel-Hamas Conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:07

The Al-Aqsa Flood operation: Impact on oil and gas prices

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:03

The ongoing use of phosphorus bombs: A violation of international law

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Lebanese and Turkish Foreign Ministers discuss Israeli violations and Gaza crisis during conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-04

Challenges and Oversight: Addressing the Syrian Population Surge in Qab Elias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-16

Canada urges citizens to leave Lebanon while flights remain available

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:04

Israel prepares for prolonged war as Gaza suffers humanitarian crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:40

Two bodies recovered from Mansourieh building collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:29

Israeli army launches over 100 white phosphorus shells on Dhayra, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

The Islamic Resistance targets five Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Adraee sends message to the Lebanese state: 'If Hezbollah makes a mistake, we will respond strongly'

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Islamic Resistance mourns four of its martyrs. Here are the details

LBCI
Middle East News
03:28

Israeli Army: Anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon toward Metula, and the army is preparing to respond

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

Ongoing rescue efforts by Civil Defense following Mansourieh building collapse: Here are the updates

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Israeli army is shelling targets in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More