News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
23
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
23
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Over 500 Lives Lost in Israeli Airstrike on Gaza's Al-Ahli Arab Hospital
Middle East News
2023-10-17 | 13:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Over 500 Lives Lost in Israeli Airstrike on Gaza's Al-Ahli Arab Hospital
At least 500 were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, according to the Ministry of Health.
The ministry's spokesperson reported "more than 500 martyrs among the displaced who were targeted by the occupation in the hospital's courtyard in the central Gaza Strip.'
AFP
Middle East News
Gaza
Israel
Palestine
Hospital
Next
Israel prepares for prolonged war as Gaza suffers humanitarian crisis
The Israeli army: We attacked more than 200 military sites belonging to Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip last night
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-12
Gaza's hospitals struggle to cope amid Israeli airstrikes
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-12
Gaza's hospitals struggle to cope amid Israeli airstrikes
0
Middle East News
14:36
President Abbas Declares 3 Days of Mourning for the 'Massacre Victims of Hospital in Gaza
Middle East News
14:36
President Abbas Declares 3 Days of Mourning for the 'Massacre Victims of Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
08:11
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
Lebanon News
08:11
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
0
Lebanon News
05:55
Lebanese and Turkish Foreign Ministers discuss Israeli violations and Gaza crisis during conference
Lebanon News
05:55
Lebanese and Turkish Foreign Ministers discuss Israeli violations and Gaza crisis during conference
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:36
President Abbas Declares 3 Days of Mourning for the 'Massacre Victims of Hospital in Gaza
Middle East News
14:36
President Abbas Declares 3 Days of Mourning for the 'Massacre Victims of Hospital in Gaza
0
World News
13:50
European Leaders Convene Emergency Meeting to Address Israel-Hamas Conflict
World News
13:50
European Leaders Convene Emergency Meeting to Address Israel-Hamas Conflict
0
Middle East News
11:45
Extraordinary GCC Ministerial Council Session in Oman Addresses Gaza Developments
Middle East News
11:45
Extraordinary GCC Ministerial Council Session in Oman Addresses Gaza Developments
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:07
The Al-Aqsa Flood operation: Impact on oil and gas prices
News Bulletin Reports
10:07
The Al-Aqsa Flood operation: Impact on oil and gas prices
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli Channel 12: Another anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon in Shtula area without causing casualties
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli Channel 12: Another anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon in Shtula area without causing casualties
0
Lebanon News
05:55
Lebanese and Turkish Foreign Ministers discuss Israeli violations and Gaza crisis during conference
Lebanon News
05:55
Lebanese and Turkish Foreign Ministers discuss Israeli violations and Gaza crisis during conference
0
World News
13:50
European Leaders Convene Emergency Meeting to Address Israel-Hamas Conflict
World News
13:50
European Leaders Convene Emergency Meeting to Address Israel-Hamas Conflict
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-26
Bassil from Dar al-Fatwa: Border control can be as effective as controlling sea migration
Lebanon News
2023-09-26
Bassil from Dar al-Fatwa: Border control can be as effective as controlling sea migration
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:40
Two bodies recovered from Mansourieh building collapse
Press Highlights
01:40
Two bodies recovered from Mansourieh building collapse
2
Lebanon News
02:29
Israeli army launches over 100 white phosphorus shells on Dhayra, Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:29
Israeli army launches over 100 white phosphorus shells on Dhayra, Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
09:42
The Islamic Resistance targets five Israeli sites
Lebanon News
09:42
The Islamic Resistance targets five Israeli sites
4
Lebanon News
04:05
Adraee sends message to the Lebanese state: 'If Hezbollah makes a mistake, we will respond strongly'
Lebanon News
04:05
Adraee sends message to the Lebanese state: 'If Hezbollah makes a mistake, we will respond strongly'
5
Lebanon News
10:30
Islamic Resistance mourns four of its martyrs. Here are the details
Lebanon News
10:30
Islamic Resistance mourns four of its martyrs. Here are the details
6
Middle East News
03:28
Israeli Army: Anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon toward Metula, and the army is preparing to respond
Middle East News
03:28
Israeli Army: Anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon toward Metula, and the army is preparing to respond
7
Lebanon News
04:39
Ongoing rescue efforts by Civil Defense following Mansourieh building collapse: Here are the updates
Lebanon News
04:39
Ongoing rescue efforts by Civil Defense following Mansourieh building collapse: Here are the updates
8
Middle East News
08:49
Adraee: Bombing military sites belonging to Hezbollah
Middle East News
08:49
Adraee: Bombing military sites belonging to Hezbollah
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More