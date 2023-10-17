President Abbas Declares 3 Days of Mourning for the 'Massacre Victims of Hospital in Gaza

2023-10-17 | 14:36
President Abbas Declares 3 Days of Mourning for the &#39;Massacre Victims of Hospital in Gaza
President Abbas Declares 3 Days of Mourning for the 'Massacre Victims of Hospital in Gaza

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced on Tuesday evening three days of mourning for the 'massacre' victims of the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital square in Gaza, according to the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA. 

Abbas declared 'general mourning for three days and the lowering of flags, for the martyrs of the massacre Al Ahli Al Muamadani Hospital., and for all the martyrs of our people.'"
 
 
