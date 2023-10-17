Jordanian Foreign Minister: Biden's visit to Amman and the upcoming summit canceled tomorrow

2023-10-17 | 17:27
Jordanian Foreign Minister: Biden's visit to Amman and the upcoming summit canceled tomorrow
Jordanian Foreign Minister: Biden's visit to Amman and the upcoming summit canceled tomorrow

Jordanian Foreign Minister announces cancellation of Biden's visit to Amman and the upcoming summit.

Jordanian

Foreign

Minister

Biden

Visit

Amman

Summit

Cancel

