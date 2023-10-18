News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The flames of US-Israeli bombs will soon devour Israel: Ebrahim Raisi
Middle East News
2023-10-18 | 01:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
The flames of US-Israeli bombs will soon devour Israel: Ebrahim Raisi
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi denounced the bombing that targeted a hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday, warning that “the flames of American-Israeli bombs” will “soon devour Israel.”
Middle East News
US
Israeli
Bombs
Israel
Ebrahim Raisi
Hundreds of protesters gather outside UK, France embassies in Tehran
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
02:53
Israeli Army says nature of damage confirms that Al-Ahli hospital was not targeted from air
Breaking Headlines
02:53
Israeli Army says nature of damage confirms that Al-Ahli hospital was not targeted from air
0
World News
02:39
Moscow and Beijing share desire for equal cooperation in world: Putin
World News
02:39
Moscow and Beijing share desire for equal cooperation in world: Putin
0
Lebanon News
02:09
US urges citizens not to travel to Lebanon, authorizes voluntary departure of non-emergency embassy personnel
Lebanon News
02:09
US urges citizens not to travel to Lebanon, authorizes voluntary departure of non-emergency embassy personnel
0
Lebanon News
01:40
US Department of State raises Lebanon Travel Advisory to Level 4 amid security concerns
Lebanon News
01:40
US Department of State raises Lebanon Travel Advisory to Level 4 amid security concerns
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
01:17
Hundreds of protesters gather outside UK, France embassies in Tehran
Middle East News
01:17
Hundreds of protesters gather outside UK, France embassies in Tehran
0
Middle East News
00:24
Guterres says bombing of hospital in Gaza is terrifying
Middle East News
00:24
Guterres says bombing of hospital in Gaza is terrifying
0
World News
18:01
Biden offers 'deepest condolences' for Gaza hospital explosion victims: White House
World News
18:01
Biden offers 'deepest condolences' for Gaza hospital explosion victims: White House
0
World News
17:52
Biden leaves the White House en route to Israel
World News
17:52
Biden leaves the White House en route to Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
17:07
Hezbollah: Let tomorrow, Wednesday, be an unprecedented day of anger against the enemy and its crimes
Lebanon News
17:07
Hezbollah: Let tomorrow, Wednesday, be an unprecedented day of anger against the enemy and its crimes
0
Middle East News
2023-10-15
Egypt's President: Israeli reaction exceeded the level of self-defense
Middle East News
2023-10-15
Egypt's President: Israeli reaction exceeded the level of self-defense
0
World News
18:01
Biden offers 'deepest condolences' for Gaza hospital explosion victims: White House
World News
18:01
Biden offers 'deepest condolences' for Gaza hospital explosion victims: White House
0
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli Channel 12: Another anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon in Shtula area without causing casualties
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli Channel 12: Another anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon in Shtula area without causing casualties
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:09
US urges citizens not to travel to Lebanon, authorizes voluntary departure of non-emergency embassy personnel
Lebanon News
02:09
US urges citizens not to travel to Lebanon, authorizes voluntary departure of non-emergency embassy personnel
2
Middle East News
17:35
Al Jazeera: Israeli officials delete video on posts claiming Palestinians responsible for hospital strike
Middle East News
17:35
Al Jazeera: Israeli officials delete video on posts claiming Palestinians responsible for hospital strike
3
Lebanon News
17:07
Hezbollah: Let tomorrow, Wednesday, be an unprecedented day of anger against the enemy and its crimes
Lebanon News
17:07
Hezbollah: Let tomorrow, Wednesday, be an unprecedented day of anger against the enemy and its crimes
4
Lebanon News
17:14
Protesters breach security at US embassy in Awkar, raising Palestinian flags
Lebanon News
17:14
Protesters breach security at US embassy in Awkar, raising Palestinian flags
5
Lebanon News
09:42
The Islamic Resistance targets five Israeli sites
Lebanon News
09:42
The Islamic Resistance targets five Israeli sites
6
Lebanon News
04:05
Adraee sends message to the Lebanese state: 'If Hezbollah makes a mistake, we will respond strongly'
Lebanon News
04:05
Adraee sends message to the Lebanese state: 'If Hezbollah makes a mistake, we will respond strongly'
7
Lebanon News
10:30
Islamic Resistance mourns four of its martyrs. Here are the details
Lebanon News
10:30
Islamic Resistance mourns four of its martyrs. Here are the details
8
Lebanon News
17:23
Massive protests and Palestinian solidarity near French Embassy in Lebanon
Lebanon News
17:23
Massive protests and Palestinian solidarity near French Embassy in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More