Nothing justifies bombing of hospital crowded with civilians in Gaza: Von der Leyen

Middle East News
2023-10-18 | 03:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Nothing justifies bombing of hospital crowded with civilians in Gaza: Von der Leyen
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Nothing justifies bombing of hospital crowded with civilians in Gaza: Von der Leyen

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stated on Wednesday that "nothing" can justify the "bombing of a crowded civilian hospital," condemning the "horrific scenes" at the location.
 

Middle East News

European Commission

Europe

Bombing

Hospital

Israel

Palestine

Attack

Strike

War

Hamas

Victims

LBCI Next
Israel says has evidence of Islamic Jihad movement responsibility for Gaza hospital bombing
German Chancellor Scholz says Gaza hospital bombing is horrifying
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
05:12

Netanyahu says the world must unite to defeat Hamas

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
04:50

We want to make sure that Israel has what it needs to respond to Hamas attacks: Biden

LBCI
Middle East News
04:33

Israel says has evidence of Islamic Jihad movement responsibility for Gaza hospital bombing

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:14

UNIFIL Tenenti: No plans to leave amid efforts to defuse tensions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:33

Israel says has evidence of Islamic Jihad movement responsibility for Gaza hospital bombing

LBCI
Middle East News
03:28

German Chancellor Scholz says Gaza hospital bombing is horrifying

LBCI
Middle East News
01:26

The flames of US-Israeli bombs will soon devour Israel: Ebrahim Raisi

LBCI
Middle East News
01:17

Hundreds of protesters gather outside UK, France embassies in Tehran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-15

UNIFIL reports a rocket hit its headquarters in Naqoura

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-16

Sudan’s Burhan heads to Uganda as battles resume in Khartoum

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-17

Israeli army launches over 100 white phosphorus shells on Dhayra, Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-10

Lebanon navigates renewal of UNIFIL mandate amid heightened tensions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

US urges citizens not to travel to Lebanon, authorizes voluntary departure of non-emergency embassy personnel

LBCI
Middle East News
17:35

Al Jazeera: Israeli officials delete video on posts claiming Palestinians responsible for hospital strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:07

Hezbollah: Let tomorrow, Wednesday, be an unprecedented day of anger against the enemy and its crimes

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:14

Protesters breach security at US embassy in Awkar, raising Palestinian flags

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

The Islamic Resistance targets five Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Islamic Resistance mourns four of its martyrs. Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:23

Massive protests and Palestinian solidarity near French Embassy in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:55

PM Mikati announces Wednesday as a national day of mourning after the targeting of Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More