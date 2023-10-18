Israel says has evidence of Islamic Jihad movement responsibility for Gaza hospital bombing

Middle East News
2023-10-18 | 04:33
High views
Israel says has evidence of Islamic Jihad movement responsibility for Gaza hospital bombing
Israel says has evidence of Islamic Jihad movement responsibility for Gaza hospital bombing

The Israeli army announced on Wednesday that it has "evidence" pointing to the responsibility of the Islamic Jihad movement for the bombing of the hospital in Gaza, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds.

During a press conference, the army spokesperson stated, "The evidence we share with you confirms that the bombing of a hospital in Gaza was the result of a failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad," adding, "This professional analysis is based on the intersection of intelligence information, operational systems, and aerial imagery."
 

Biden on Gaza hospital bombing: It appears that it was done by the other team, not Israel
Nothing justifies bombing of hospital crowded with civilians in Gaza: Von der Leyen
