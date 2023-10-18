Biden on Gaza hospital bombing: It appears that it was done by the other team, not Israel

The US President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that he came to Israel to let the people in Israel and the world know that they stand with Israel.



During a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Biden stated, "Hamas has committed atrocities in Israel, and we want to ensure that Israel has what it needs to respond to Hamas attacks."



He added, "I am deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the Hospital in Gaza yesterday, and it appears that it was done by the other team, not Israel."



For his turn, Netanyahu, stressed, "The level of cooperation with the United States today is unprecedented, and your visit is the first by a US president during wartime."



Netanyahu also told Biden, "The 'civilized world' must unite against Hamas."