News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sisi Warns Against "Displacement" of Palestinians to Egypt, Attributes Rafah Crossing Closure to "Israeli Bombardment"
Middle East News
2023-10-18 | 07:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Sisi Warns Against "Displacement" of Palestinians to Egypt, Attributes Rafah Crossing Closure to "Israeli Bombardment"
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi warned on Wednesday that the "displacement" of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Egypt could lead to a similar situation for Palestinians from the West Bank to Jordan.
During a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Cairo, el-Sisi stated that “the idea of displacing Palestinians from the (Gaza) Strip to Egypt means the occurrence of a similar event, which is the displacement of Palestinians from the West Bank to Jordan."
He added that, as a result, the concept of the Palestinian state we are talking about becomes unfeasible.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Egypt
Palestine
Rafah Crossing
Refugees
Next
Hamas Accuses the United States of Being a "Partner in Israeli Massacres" in Gaza
Putin describes Gaza hospital bombing as ‘tragedy’
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-16
Rafah crossing dilemma: A gateway to escape the Israel-Hamas war
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-16
Rafah crossing dilemma: A gateway to escape the Israel-Hamas war
0
Middle East News
2023-10-15
Egypt's President: Israeli reaction exceeded the level of self-defense
Middle East News
2023-10-15
Egypt's President: Israeli reaction exceeded the level of self-defense
0
Middle East News
2023-10-14
France urges Israel and Egypt to open humanitarian corridor out of Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-14
France urges Israel and Egypt to open humanitarian corridor out of Gaza
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-14
We are working with Israel, Egypt, Jordan, and UN to mitigate humanitarian consequences of Hamas attack: Biden
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-14
We are working with Israel, Egypt, Jordan, and UN to mitigate humanitarian consequences of Hamas attack: Biden
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:23
US Treasury Imposes Sanctions on Hamas Members and Facilitators of Financial Support
World News
09:23
US Treasury Imposes Sanctions on Hamas Members and Facilitators of Financial Support
0
Middle East News
08:02
Hamas Accuses the United States of Being a "Partner in Israeli Massacres" in Gaza
Middle East News
08:02
Hamas Accuses the United States of Being a "Partner in Israeli Massacres" in Gaza
0
Middle East News
06:33
Putin describes Gaza hospital bombing as ‘tragedy’
Middle East News
06:33
Putin describes Gaza hospital bombing as ‘tragedy’
0
Middle East News
05:49
Biden on Gaza hospital bombing: It appears that it was done by the other team, not Israel
Middle East News
05:49
Biden on Gaza hospital bombing: It appears that it was done by the other team, not Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-14
Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel
Lebanon News
2023-10-14
Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Ongoing rescue efforts by Civil Defense following Mansourieh building collapse: Here are the updates
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Ongoing rescue efforts by Civil Defense following Mansourieh building collapse: Here are the updates
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-16
French FM Colonna says Lebanese officials must prevent Lebanon from being dragged into regional events
Lebanon News
2023-10-16
French FM Colonna says Lebanese officials must prevent Lebanon from being dragged into regional events
0
Breaking Headlines
07:21
LBCI sources: Red Cross teams, with the support of Lebanese army, succeeded in withdrawing three bodies from Alma Al-Shaab border area killed few days ago
Breaking Headlines
07:21
LBCI sources: Red Cross teams, with the support of Lebanese army, succeeded in withdrawing three bodies from Alma Al-Shaab border area killed few days ago
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:09
US urges citizens not to travel to Lebanon, authorizes voluntary departure of non-emergency embassy personnel
Lebanon News
02:09
US urges citizens not to travel to Lebanon, authorizes voluntary departure of non-emergency embassy personnel
2
Middle East News
17:35
Al Jazeera: Israeli officials delete video on posts claiming Palestinians responsible for hospital strike
Middle East News
17:35
Al Jazeera: Israeli officials delete video on posts claiming Palestinians responsible for hospital strike
3
Lebanon News
17:07
Hezbollah: Let tomorrow, Wednesday, be an unprecedented day of anger against the enemy and its crimes
Lebanon News
17:07
Hezbollah: Let tomorrow, Wednesday, be an unprecedented day of anger against the enemy and its crimes
4
Lebanon News
17:14
Protesters breach security at US embassy in Awkar, raising Palestinian flags
Lebanon News
17:14
Protesters breach security at US embassy in Awkar, raising Palestinian flags
5
Lebanon News
10:30
Islamic Resistance mourns four of its martyrs. Here are the details
Lebanon News
10:30
Islamic Resistance mourns four of its martyrs. Here are the details
6
Lebanon News
17:23
Massive protests and Palestinian solidarity near French Embassy in Lebanon
Lebanon News
17:23
Massive protests and Palestinian solidarity near French Embassy in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
16:55
PM Mikati announces Wednesday as a national day of mourning after the targeting of Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
16:55
PM Mikati announces Wednesday as a national day of mourning after the targeting of Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza
8
World News
18:01
Biden offers 'deepest condolences' for Gaza hospital explosion victims: White House
World News
18:01
Biden offers 'deepest condolences' for Gaza hospital explosion victims: White House
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More