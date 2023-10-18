Sisi Warns Against "Displacement" of Palestinians to Egypt, Attributes Rafah Crossing Closure to "Israeli Bombardment"

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi warned on Wednesday that the "displacement" of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Egypt could lead to a similar situation for Palestinians from the West Bank to Jordan.

During a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Cairo, el-Sisi stated that “the idea of displacing Palestinians from the (Gaza) Strip to Egypt means the occurrence of a similar event, which is the displacement of Palestinians from the West Bank to Jordan."

He added that, as a result, the concept of the Palestinian state we are talking about becomes unfeasible.

AFP