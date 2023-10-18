Hamas Accuses the United States of Being a "Partner in Israeli Massacres" in Gaza

Middle East News
2023-10-18 | 08:02
Hamas Accuses the United States of Being a "Partner in Israeli Massacres" in Gaza
Hamas Accuses the United States of Being a "Partner in Israeli Massacres" in Gaza

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas accused on Wednesday the United States of being a "direct partner and supporter" of Israel in its ongoing bombardment of the Gaza Strip since October 7. 
In a statement, the movement viewed the US adoption of the Israeli narrative as nothing more than a "confirmation that the US administration is blindly biased towards the occupation, and is a direct partner and supporter of the leaders of the occupation in these massacres."
 
 
 
