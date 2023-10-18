Saudi Embassy Urges Immediate Departure of Citizens from Lebanon Amid Regional Tensions

2023-10-18 | 11:09
Saudi Embassy Urges Immediate Departure of Citizens from Lebanon Amid Regional Tensions
Saudi Embassy Urges Immediate Departure of Citizens from Lebanon Amid Regional Tensions

The Saudi Arabian Embassy in Lebanon called on Wednesday all its citizens to adhere to the travel ban and leave Lebanese territories immediately for those currently present in Lebanon. 
This comes after monitoring the ongoing developments in the southern region of Lebanon.
 
 
 

