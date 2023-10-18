Bou Habib meets Saudi and Iranian counterparts

After meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib affirmed that Lebanon "relies on the pivotal role of the Kingdom to restore balance to the Middle East."



On another note, after he met with his Iranian counterpart Hussein Amir Abdollahian, Bou Habib expressed "concern about the absence of serious Western diplomatic pressure on Israel to stop the escalation.