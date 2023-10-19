US and Egyptian Presidents announce humanitarian aid to Gaza through Rafah crossing

The American and Egyptian Presidents have announced that humanitarian aid, eagerly awaited by the Palestinians in Gaza, will begin to pass through the Rafah Crossing from neighboring Egypt to the blockaded territory, which has been under siege since Hamas's attack on Israel.



This announcement follows a visit made by Joe Biden to Israel on Wednesday, during which he reiterated his support for his ally and absolved her of the strike that hit a hospital in Gaza, resulting in casualties and sparking outrage in the Middle East.



Biden, who claims to have substantial evidence from the US Department of Defense (the Pentagon), stated, "Based on the information we have received so far, it appears that the (strike) was caused by a rogue missile launched by a terrorist group in Gaza."



The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), which controls authority in Gaza, held Israel responsible for this attack, as did Iran and several Islamic nations where thousands of protesters took to the streets on Tuesday and Wednesday to condemn Zionist crimes.





AFP