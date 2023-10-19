US and Egyptian Presidents announce humanitarian aid to Gaza through Rafah crossing

Middle East News
2023-10-19 | 02:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US and Egyptian Presidents announce humanitarian aid to Gaza through Rafah crossing
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US and Egyptian Presidents announce humanitarian aid to Gaza through Rafah crossing

The American and Egyptian Presidents have announced that humanitarian aid, eagerly awaited by the Palestinians in Gaza, will begin to pass through the Rafah Crossing from neighboring Egypt to the blockaded territory, which has been under siege since Hamas's attack on Israel.

This announcement follows a visit made by Joe Biden to Israel on Wednesday, during which he reiterated his support for his ally and absolved her of the strike that hit a hospital in Gaza, resulting in casualties and sparking outrage in the Middle East.

Biden, who claims to have substantial evidence from the US Department of Defense (the Pentagon), stated, "Based on the information we have received so far, it appears that the (strike) was caused by a rogue missile launched by a terrorist group in Gaza."

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), which controls authority in Gaza, held Israel responsible for this attack, as did Iran and several Islamic nations where thousands of protesters took to the streets on Tuesday and Wednesday to condemn Zionist crimes.


AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

US

Egyptian

Presidents

Humanitarian

Aid

Gaza

Rafah

Crossing

LBCI Next
Al Jazeera: British PM lands in Tel Aviv
Egyptian TV host Bassem Youssef's candid commentary on the Palestinian situation goes viral
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-17

Aid convoys move from Arish towards the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-14

European Commission says it would triple humanitarian aid to Gaza, bringing it to about 75 million euros

LBCI
World News
2023-10-14

Consideration must be given to humanitarian plight in Gaza: Germany

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-13

Washington holds talks to allow foreigners leave Gaza through Rafah Crossing

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:27

Palestinian Health Ministry: 3 hospitals entirely out of service, and 25 partially damaged in the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
04:20

Al Jazeera: At least 306 soldiers dead: Israeli army

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Hamas' media spokesperson Kilani to LBCI: Hamas is not insistent on dragging Lebanon into war

LBCI
Middle East News
04:08

Israeli army: The number of confirmed hostages in Gaza is no less than 203

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:30

Canada advises against travel to Lebanon, citing deteriorating security situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

UK, Australia issue travel warnings for Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:25

'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-11

Smoke and Thunder in the Dahira Showdown

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:01

Egyptian TV host Bassem Youssef's candid commentary on the Palestinian situation goes viral

LBCI
Middle East News
11:09

Saudi Embassy Urges Immediate Departure of Citizens from Lebanon Amid Regional Tensions

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
07:21

LBCI sources: Red Cross teams, with the support of Lebanese army, succeeded in withdrawing three bodies from Alma Al-Shaab border area killed few days ago

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:59

Al-Maamadani Hospital: A Legacy of Resilience and Tragedy in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:30

Canada advises against travel to Lebanon, citing deteriorating security situation

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:25

'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More