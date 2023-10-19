News
Telegram: A preferred way of communication for the war between Israel and Hamas
Middle East News
2023-10-19 | 05:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Telegram: A preferred way of communication for the war between Israel and Hamas
The messaging app Telegram has emerged as the favored means of communication for both the Israeli army and Hamas.
Since October 7, they have been using the platform to disseminate videos, some of which contain graphic scenes, without any oversight on content.
Similar to wars in Syria and Ukraine, Telegram, which combines features of messaging services and social media, remains beyond the reach of government censorship. This makes it the go-to communication channel for both warring factions.
Initially known as the preferred messaging service of ISIS supporters, Telegram has gained the trust of institutions and politicians from various backgrounds, including those at the Élysée Palace. It is also used by defectors looking to evade authorities and even criminals seeking to facilitate their activities.
Telegram boasts more than 700 million active users, and messages broadcast in its groups, which can accommodate up to 200,000 subscribers, are accessible to all for free.
Based in Dubai, Telegram remains beyond the reach of government oversight, while the European Union and the United States exert pressure on major platforms to remove illegal content.
Authorities requesting the removal of specific content face significant challenges in achieving their goals.
In fact, at the end of 2022, former French deputy Laetitia Avia (from the presidential majority) and lawyer Rachel Flor-Bardou publicly called for an end to Telegram's impunity.
AFP
Middle East News
Variety and Tech
Telegram
Preferred
Way
Communication
War
Israel
Hamas
Next
Egyptian presidency: Egyptian-Jordanian summit in Cairo on Thursday
Palestinian Health Ministry: 3 hospitals entirely out of service, and 25 partially damaged in the Gaza Strip
Previous
