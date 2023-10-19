Telegram: A preferred way of communication for the war between Israel and Hamas

Middle East News
2023-10-19 | 05:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Telegram: A preferred way of communication for the war between Israel and Hamas
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Telegram: A preferred way of communication for the war between Israel and Hamas

The messaging app Telegram has emerged as the favored means of communication for both the Israeli army and Hamas. 

Since October 7, they have been using the platform to disseminate videos, some of which contain graphic scenes, without any oversight on content.

Similar to wars in Syria and Ukraine, Telegram, which combines features of messaging services and social media, remains beyond the reach of government censorship. This makes it the go-to communication channel for both warring factions.

Initially known as the preferred messaging service of ISIS supporters, Telegram has gained the trust of institutions and politicians from various backgrounds, including those at the Élysée Palace. It is also used by defectors looking to evade authorities and even criminals seeking to facilitate their activities.

Telegram boasts more than 700 million active users, and messages broadcast in its groups, which can accommodate up to 200,000 subscribers, are accessible to all for free.

Based in Dubai, Telegram remains beyond the reach of government oversight, while the European Union and the United States exert pressure on major platforms to remove illegal content.

Authorities requesting the removal of specific content face significant challenges in achieving their goals. 

In fact, at the end of 2022, former French deputy Laetitia Avia (from the presidential majority) and lawyer Rachel Flor-Bardou publicly called for an end to Telegram's impunity.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Variety and Tech

Telegram

Preferred

Way

Communication

War

Israel

Hamas

LBCI Next
Egyptian presidency: Egyptian-Jordanian summit in Cairo on Thursday
Palestinian Health Ministry: 3 hospitals entirely out of service, and 25 partially damaged in the Gaza Strip
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-16

Rafah crossing dilemma: A gateway to escape the Israel-Hamas war

LBCI
Middle East News
07:00

Netanyahu: The war against Hamas is not just Israel's battle but a global one

LBCI
World News
03:51

China expresses 'deep disappointment' over US veto in UN Security Council condemning Israel-Hamas war

LBCI
World News
2023-10-16

Germany warns Iran against 'adding fuel to the fire' in Israel-Hamas war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

Biden's visit sparks Israeli 'yes' on Gaza aid, but with 'strings attached'

LBCI
Middle East News
10:20

Gaza death toll rises to 3785 due to Israeli bombardment

LBCI
Middle East News
09:47

Six missiles fired from Lebanon towards Israel detected: Adraee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:18

The Negev Desert: A potential solution for Gaza's future?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:20

Gaza death toll rises to 3785 due to Israeli bombardment

LBCI
Middle East News
09:47

Six missiles fired from Lebanon towards Israel detected: Adraee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:00

Hezbollah-Israel border confrontations: Balancing act on the edge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:22

Lebanon's energy exploration: Awaiting TotalEnergies' next move

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:01

Egyptian TV host Bassem Youssef's candid commentary on the Palestinian situation goes viral

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

TotalEnergies representatives decline participation in Parliamentary Energy Committee meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Protesters near US Embassy in Awkar linked to various regions, LBCI sources report. Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:30

Canada advises against travel to Lebanon, citing deteriorating security situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Adraee: The Israeli army conducted airstrikes during night hours on military targets affiliated with Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
11:09

Saudi Embassy Urges Immediate Departure of Citizens from Lebanon Amid Regional Tensions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More