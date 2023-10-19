News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Egyptian presidency: Egyptian-Jordanian summit in Cairo on Thursday
Middle East News
2023-10-19 | 05:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Egyptian presidency: Egyptian-Jordanian summit in Cairo on Thursday
The Egyptian presidency announced a bilateral summit set to take place on Thursday in Cairo, featuring Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II.
Ahmed Fahmy, the spokesperson for the Egyptian presidency, shared the news on his official Facebook page, stating, "Egyptian-Jordanian summit in Cairo today."
Jordan's official news agency also confirmed a "significant visit to Egypt" by King Abdullah II, aimed at discussing ways to halt Israeli aggression on Gaza.
AFP
Middle East News
Egyptian
Presidency
Egypt
Jordan
Summit
Cairo
Next
Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed occupied Ashkelon with a missile barrage
Telegram: A preferred way of communication for the war between Israel and Hamas
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-10-17
Biden to meet Jordan's king, Egyptian and Palestinian presidents in Amman
World News
2023-10-17
Biden to meet Jordan's king, Egyptian and Palestinian presidents in Amman
0
Middle East News
2023-10-15
Egyptian Presidency affirms unwavering commitment to Egypt's national security and Palestinian cause
Middle East News
2023-10-15
Egyptian Presidency affirms unwavering commitment to Egypt's national security and Palestinian cause
0
Middle East News
2023-10-08
Egyptian-Jordanian statement over situation in Palestine
Middle East News
2023-10-08
Egyptian-Jordanian statement over situation in Palestine
0
Middle East News
02:44
US and Egyptian Presidents announce humanitarian aid to Gaza through Rafah crossing
Middle East News
02:44
US and Egyptian Presidents announce humanitarian aid to Gaza through Rafah crossing
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Biden's visit sparks Israeli 'yes' on Gaza aid, but with 'strings attached'
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Biden's visit sparks Israeli 'yes' on Gaza aid, but with 'strings attached'
0
Middle East News
10:20
Gaza death toll rises to 3785 due to Israeli bombardment
Middle East News
10:20
Gaza death toll rises to 3785 due to Israeli bombardment
0
Middle East News
09:47
Six missiles fired from Lebanon towards Israel detected: Adraee
Middle East News
09:47
Six missiles fired from Lebanon towards Israel detected: Adraee
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
The Negev Desert: A potential solution for Gaza's future?
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
The Negev Desert: A potential solution for Gaza's future?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:20
Gaza death toll rises to 3785 due to Israeli bombardment
Middle East News
10:20
Gaza death toll rises to 3785 due to Israeli bombardment
0
Middle East News
09:47
Six missiles fired from Lebanon towards Israel detected: Adraee
Middle East News
09:47
Six missiles fired from Lebanon towards Israel detected: Adraee
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:00
Hezbollah-Israel border confrontations: Balancing act on the edge
News Bulletin Reports
09:00
Hezbollah-Israel border confrontations: Balancing act on the edge
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:22
Lebanon's energy exploration: Awaiting TotalEnergies' next move
News Bulletin Reports
09:22
Lebanon's energy exploration: Awaiting TotalEnergies' next move
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:35
Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:35
Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon
2
Press Highlights
01:01
Egyptian TV host Bassem Youssef's candid commentary on the Palestinian situation goes viral
Press Highlights
01:01
Egyptian TV host Bassem Youssef's candid commentary on the Palestinian situation goes viral
3
Lebanon News
03:39
TotalEnergies representatives decline participation in Parliamentary Energy Committee meeting
Lebanon News
03:39
TotalEnergies representatives decline participation in Parliamentary Energy Committee meeting
4
Lebanon News
07:21
Protesters near US Embassy in Awkar linked to various regions, LBCI sources report. Here are the details
Lebanon News
07:21
Protesters near US Embassy in Awkar linked to various regions, LBCI sources report. Here are the details
5
Lebanon News
04:40
Adraee: The Israeli army conducted airstrikes during night hours on military targets affiliated with Hezbollah
Lebanon News
04:40
Adraee: The Israeli army conducted airstrikes during night hours on military targets affiliated with Hezbollah
6
Lebanon News
01:30
Canada advises against travel to Lebanon, citing deteriorating security situation
Lebanon News
01:30
Canada advises against travel to Lebanon, citing deteriorating security situation
7
Middle East News
11:09
Saudi Embassy Urges Immediate Departure of Citizens from Lebanon Amid Regional Tensions
Middle East News
11:09
Saudi Embassy Urges Immediate Departure of Citizens from Lebanon Amid Regional Tensions
8
Press Highlights
03:25
'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'
Press Highlights
03:25
'Centrist' condemnation rises against igniting the southern front: 'Lebanon is too weak to bear the consequences'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More