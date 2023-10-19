Egyptian presidency: Egyptian-Jordanian summit in Cairo on Thursday

The Egyptian presidency announced a bilateral summit set to take place on Thursday in Cairo, featuring Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II.



Ahmed Fahmy, the spokesperson for the Egyptian presidency, shared the news on his official Facebook page, stating, "Egyptian-Jordanian summit in Cairo today."



Jordan's official news agency also confirmed a "significant visit to Egypt" by King Abdullah II, aimed at discussing ways to halt Israeli aggression on Gaza.





AFP