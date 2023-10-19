Palestinian Health Ministry: At least 3,500 martyrs and about 12,000 injured in the Gaza Strip

2023-10-19 | 06:05
Palestinian Health Ministry: At least 3,500 martyrs and about 12,000 injured in the Gaza Strip
Palestinian Health Ministry: At least 3,500 martyrs and about 12,000 injured in the Gaza Strip

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported a devastating toll in the Gaza Strip, with at least 3,500 martyrs and approximately 12,000 individuals injured due to Israeli aggression.

