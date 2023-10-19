News
Six missiles fired from Lebanon towards Israel detected: Adraee
Middle East News
2023-10-19 | 09:47
Six missiles fired from Lebanon towards Israel detected: Adraee
The Israeli army spokesman, Avichay Adraee, announced on thrusday, "In response to reports of alerts in the western Galilee, six rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Israel. Five of them landed in open areas, while one rocket was intercepted."
He also added, "Reports have indicated an attack on a military site with an anti-tank missile and another site with small arms fire, with no casualties reported. Our forces are currently targeting the sources of the gunfire."
Missiles
Lebanon
Israel
Adraee
