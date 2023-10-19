Hamas’ Khaled Meshaal to Al Arabiya: We will exchange Israeli prisoners for all our prisoners

Hamas' Head of the Foreign Political Bureau, Khaled Meshaal, affirmed that the attack on Israel was a calculated venture, referring to the surprise attack by the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas.



He added, "We are well aware of the consequences of our operation on October 7."



In an exclusive interview with Al Arabiya, he stated that the details of the numbers of prisoners are only known by the Al-Qassam Brigades, emphasizing, "We have enough Israeli soldiers as prisoners to negotiate for our detainees."



"We have informed some countries of our readiness to hand over civilian prisoners," he stated.



He further noted, "We are only concerned with Israeli military prisoners, and we will exchange our Israeli prisoners for all of our detainees held by Israel."



Moreover, he stressed that "Hamas and the Palestinian factions do not target civilians, but Israel indiscriminately targets civilians."