UN expects first aid shipment to enter Gaza via Rafah on Saturday at the earliest

The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, announced on Friday that the first aid shipment to Gaza via the Rafah Crossing with Egypt is expected to enter on Saturday at the earliest. Initially, it was anticipated that the aid would enter the besieged territory today.



Griffiths’ spokesperson in Geneva quoted him as saying, "We are in deep discussions with all relevant parties to ensure the aid delivery process to Gaza starts as soon as possible... The first shipment is supposed to enter starting tomorrow at the earliest."



AFP