Israel announced that the U.S. Central Command and ships belonging to the Fifth Fleet intercepted several ballistic missiles and drones launched from Yemen.



It added, "This serves as an example of the air defense structure established in that region in the Middle East. Intercepting the threat demonstrates U.S. capabilities in the region.”



It also said, “Israel possesses some of the best air defense capabilities in the world and is ready to deal with such threats as well. Our army and the U.S. Central Command have highly practical operational-level coordination and cooperation capabilities."