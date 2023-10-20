UN Secretary-General arrives at Rafah Crossing from Egyptian side ahead of aid entry to Gaza

Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, arrived on Friday at the Egyptian side of the Rafah Crossing, the sole exit point for Gaza not under Israeli control, as efforts intensify to deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged territory.



Israel has agreed to the aid entry at the request of the United States, expected to open today. However, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, stated in the morning, "The first shipment is supposed to enter starting tomorrow at the earliest."



AFP